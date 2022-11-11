Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The day started early in Sevierville with a flag raising ceremony for Veterans Day and the grand opening of a new attraction.

The veterans honor guard raised the flag over Skyland Ranch in Sevierville as the $40 million attraction opened to the public.

The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass. There you can see a farm with animals, live music and much more.

“Our animals will be featured, we’ll do a Q & A with them and then we’ve also got the Brad Hudson Band so they’re our house band here at Skyland Ranch and they’re very talented, they do a great show,” said Jordan Briggs, with Skyland Ranch.

Skyland Ranch is only in the first phase of development. Owners said there’s much more to come to complete their dream.

It is located across the street from Tanger Outlets in Sevierville.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.