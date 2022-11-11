Soggy today from tropical rains, with a First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today’s First Alert Weather Day is focused on messy streets. We have tropical rain bands moving through today, then a cold front moves in Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The first batches of rain from Nicole moved in, and now we’re moving up to an 80% coverage for the morning commute. This means roads are wet, hydroplaning is a risk, and in the heavier rainfall it’s harder to see. We’re only dropping to around 60 degrees to start the day.

Since it’s tropical rain bands, we’re monitoring where the heavier rainfall bands that can produce more than one of rain in parts of our area, with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We need the rain, with most of our area in a drought, just not all at once. This system spins away from area, pulling the organized rain east in the afternoon hours, with a high of only 63 degrees. We’ll still have scattered showers late afternoon, becoming spotty this evening.

Tonight comes with some cloud breaks and fog developing, and still a spotty shower is possible. BUT, we’re looking at an overnight high for Saturday near 60 at midnight and cooling to the low 50s by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

I'm All Vol forecast for the home game against Missouri. (WVLT)

Up next, we are tracking a cold front to quickly move a batch of rain showers through Saturday morning to midday, just in time for the UT home game against Missouri. Then during the I’m All Vol forecast, temperatures continue to cool with clouds and spotty rain. So, we’ll cool to the upper 40s midday and down to the low 40s in the afternoon.

Spotty showers linger in the mountains Saturday night, changing to spotty snowfall at the tops of the Smokies. The rest of the area sees the clouds break up and temperatures drop to the upper 20s. Sunday becomes mostly sunny, but it’s a chilly day at only 46 degrees!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re also watching for on and off rain Tuesday, changing to some spotty snowfall Wednesday in the higher elevations.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

