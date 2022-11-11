Soggy today from tropical rains, with a First Alert Weather Day

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks today’s downpours but also a cold front moving through Saturday.
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today’s First Alert Weather Day is focused on messy streets. We have tropical rain bands moving through today, then a cold front moves in Saturday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The first batches of rain from Nicole moved in, and now we’re moving up to an 80% coverage for the morning commute. This means roads are wet, hydroplaning is a risk, and in the heavier rainfall it’s harder to see. We’re only dropping to around 60 degrees to start the day.

Since it’s tropical rain bands, we’re monitoring where the heavier rainfall bands that can produce more than one of rain in parts of our area, with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We need the rain, with most of our area in a drought, just not all at once. This system spins away from area, pulling the organized rain east in the afternoon hours, with a high of only 63 degrees. We’ll still have scattered showers late afternoon, becoming spotty this evening.

Tonight comes with some cloud breaks and fog developing, and still a spotty shower is possible. BUT, we’re looking at an overnight high for Saturday near 60 at midnight and cooling to the low 50s by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

I'm All Vol forecast for the home game against Missouri.
I'm All Vol forecast for the home game against Missouri.(WVLT)

Up next, we are tracking a cold front to quickly move a batch of rain showers through Saturday morning to midday, just in time for the UT home game against Missouri. Then during the I’m All Vol forecast, temperatures continue to cool with clouds and spotty rain. So, we’ll cool to the upper 40s midday and down to the low 40s in the afternoon.

Spotty showers linger in the mountains Saturday night, changing to spotty snowfall at the tops of the Smokies. The rest of the area sees the clouds break up and temperatures drop to the upper 20s. Sunday becomes mostly sunny, but it’s a chilly day at only 46 degrees!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re also watching for on and off rain Tuesday, changing to some spotty snowfall Wednesday in the higher elevations.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Coy Hill High Proof flew off the shelves in just a few hours, following very hot weather at the...
Jack Daniels releases ‘hot’ bottle after what they call extreme weather
Two bodies were found inside Greenville County, South Carolina home, police say.
Man arrested after bodies of newborn, woman found in home, sheriff’s dept. says
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks today’s downpours but also a cold front moving through...
Soggy today from tropical rains, with a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert for messy day Friday
WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins Friday as rounds of heavy rain arrive
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain on tap before major cool-down
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain on tap before major cool-down
A national research project comes to Knoxville this summer, and they need volunteers to help...
Knoxville heat study reveals some areas run almost 16 degrees hotter