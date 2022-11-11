VA continues mission to end veteran homelessness as numbers decline

WASHINGTON (CNN) - As Veterans Day is celebrated, the Department of Veterans Affairs and volunteers are working to help veterans who defended Americans and their freedoms but have no home to call their own.

The good news is the number of veterans experiencing homelessness is down, declining for more than a decade thanks to programs and volunteers committed to giving hope, and homes, to our veterans.

“Morning. Are you a veteran?” said Hector Lugo, with the Department of Veterans Affairs, as he walked from tent to tent in Washington, in the shadow of the grandeur of Union Station.

“No day is wasted doing this job. No day is wasted,” Lugo said.

A Navy veteran, Lugo, who was once homeless himself, is on a mission, searching for fellow vets who survive without a home.

“What branch of the service did you serve in?” Lugo asked one he found, barely moving on the granite, foot outstretched, as the world walks by.

“You know, I do have tears when I talk about them,” Lugo said. “When I’m talking to people who don’t understand.”

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said it is on track to meet its goal of housing 38,000 veterans this calendar year.

“Our outreach team goes out and engages veterans. We also provide supportive housing services,” said Ilana Marmon, the coordinated entry specialist at the Washington VA Medical Center.

Marmon and Sha-Ron Haddock explained that there is a greater emphasis now on giving homeless vets a place to live first, rather than waiting for long-term treatment for possible substance abuse or mental health issues to be finished.

“The old school was, veterans had to, you know, be ready for housing,” Haddock said. “They had to be drug-free … with housing first, we take you. If you’re ready for housing, we would get you into housing.”

Getting the number of homeless vets down to zero is the job of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

When asked about what he is doing differently to bring the number down, McDonough responded that they are working to identify homeless vets and what conditions they are living in.

“We aggressively work to identify, by name, our homeless veterans,” McDonough said. “Not only do we identify them by name, but we find out what it is that ails them. And why are they in the situation that they find themselves.”

McDonough also pointed to more money from Congress that helps with projects such as finishing new homes for veterans, like the studios and one-bedroom apartments at the VA in west Los Angeles.

“I think that the numbers, the amount of assistance that Congress has dedicated to this challenge, and that we and that local, and state governments have dedicated to this challenge is new. There’s no question about that,” he said.

The VA, and former homeless vets like Lugo, have a message for veterans currently homeless: They aren’t going to quit.

“I’m not going to quit on you. Because when you were out there, you were serving our country, you didn’t quit on us,” he said.

