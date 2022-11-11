Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty

Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.(Wendy's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season.

The fast-food chain will be adding a new flavored Frosty to its menu for a limited time.

Starting Nov. 15, a peppermint-flavored Frosty will be available to order.

Peppermint is Wendy’s third new Frosty flavor in the past 16 years. It replaces the strawberry flavor introduced in the summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested after making viral social media threats, LCSO says
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office cruiser / Source: WVLT
Police chase ensues after man steals car with woman inside
FILE - Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
A fire on Rockwood Mountain is causing delays on I-40
Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays

Latest News

A monument was unveiled in front of Powell High School, honoring graduates that died in wars.
Powell honors local fallen service members ahead of Veterans Day
File Graphic
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
FILE - The burned hull of the dive boat Conception is brought to the surface by a salvage team...
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34
Oak Ridge museum honors legends behind the baseball plate
Oak Ridge museum honors legends behind the baseball plate
wmc
Sen. Boozman surveys low Miss. River levels in Osceola