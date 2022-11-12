Cold front flying through today, changing some rain to spotty snow tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain flies through this Saturday, but that’s also colder air flying in and bringing down temperatures today to spotty snow showers through Sunday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

I'm All Vol forecast for after the game against Missouri. (WVLT)

The official high for today was from last night, when Knoxville was still around 60! Temperatures continue to drop to the mid 40s this afternoon, when we’d normally high the high between 3 and 4 PM.

Since the cold front is moving so fast, we’re collecting a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch of rain for most spots today.

This evening spotty rain showers change to snow in the higher elevations, with a drop to 30 degrees in the Valley and mid to upper 20s outlining the Valley. Flurries can easily fly from the cold clouds through early Sunday morning, with spotty light snow accumulations in the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday comes with clearing, but this is the cold air just setting line. The high is only 44 degrees, with a chilly breeze out of the northeast.

It’s a bone chilling start to Monday, with a clear sky and a low around 28 degrees. A few clouds move through at times Monday, but it’s still on the chilly side at only 50 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking another cold front to move in rain early Tuesday and linger on and off throughout the day, locking in more days in the 40s to end the week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

