Dreams come true for 10-year-old UT fan with chronic illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tate Williams, a 10-year-old student at Sequoyah Elementary, has been battling ongoing spinal and brain issues since May 2020.

But on Thursday, his dream came true when he met his favorite college football team, the Tennessee Volunteers.

“I was pretty much just playing Madden on my sofa. Then my mom said, ‘I think the mail is here,’ and then I saw a limo. I didn’t know what was happening,” Tate Williams said.

He lives with syringomyelia, intracranial hypertension and tethered cord syndrome, creating issues with his spine and brain, leaving him at continued risk of emergency surgeries, according to the family.

Dream On 3 focuses on kids facing life-threatening conditions and helps make their dreams come true. The non-profit organization took Tate Williams to watch the UT football team practice ahead of Saturday’s game against the Missouri Tigers.

Tate Williams will be on the sidelines during Saturday’s game, but his mother, Bethann Williams, explained why her son is such an inspiration.

“He’s just really a tough kid, and I am so proud,” Bethann Williams said.

