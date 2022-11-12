Dreams come true for 10-year-old UT fan with chronic illnesses

Tate Williams meets the University of Tennessee Volunteers football team, a wish come true.
Tate Williams, a 10-year-old UT football fan speaks to WVLT about meeting the players and coach.
By Richard Mason
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tate Williams, a 10-year-old student at Sequoyah Elementary, has been battling ongoing spinal and brain issues since May 2020.

But on Thursday, his dream came true when he met his favorite college football team, the Tennessee Volunteers.

“I was pretty much just playing Madden on my sofa. Then my mom said, ‘I think the mail is here,’ and then I saw a limo. I didn’t know what was happening,” Tate Williams said.

He lives with syringomyelia, intracranial hypertension and tethered cord syndrome, creating issues with his spine and brain, leaving him at continued risk of emergency surgeries, according to the family.

Dream On 3 focuses on kids facing life-threatening conditions and helps make their dreams come true. The non-profit organization took Tate Williams to watch the UT football team practice ahead of Saturday’s game against the Missouri Tigers.

Tate Williams will be on the sidelines during Saturday’s game, but his mother, Bethann Williams, explained why her son is such an inspiration.

“He’s just really a tough kid, and I am so proud,” Bethann Williams said.

Anyone interested in learning more about Dream On 3 can visit the official website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Coy Hill High Proof flew off the shelves in just a few hours, following very hot weather at the...
Jack Daniels releases ‘hot’ bottle after what they call extreme weather
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Jerry Sears
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee

Latest News

A Loudon County farmer is hoping to raise money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
East Tennessee farmer using tractor to raise money for a good cause.
There was a bomb threat made at a school in White Pine, according to officials with the White...
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting
Turning colder with some mountain snow late Saturday
Showers continue for Saturday morning, turning colder behind the front
Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river