LIVE THREAD: No. 5 Vols look to close out perfect season at home on Senior Day

Tennessee enters the game 8-1 overall and 4-1 in SEC play.
The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri.
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a win today, Tennessee would complete its first undefeated season at home since it went 7-0 at Neyland Stadium back in 2007.

The Vols are 6-0 on Rocky Top this season, having outscored their opponents 321-128 in those games. The Big Orange have won eight in a row inside Neyland dating back to last season, representing their longest home winning streak since posting nine straight victories from 2006-08.

Not going to the game? Watch it on WVLT (CBS)!

