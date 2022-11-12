More rain ahead, plus much colder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to the weekend and a wet one for many as we start Saturday. Another tenth of an inch of rain is possible as we move through the first part of the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve got off and on rain showers moving through the mid-morning hours. Unfortunately, it looks like a wet game for the Vols this afternoon. It’s a warm start to the day, but temperatures will be falling after mid-morning. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 40s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also decreasing our rain chances as well.

I'm All Vol forecast for the home game against Missouri. (WVLT)

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours once again across the area and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch through the day. Things should taper off drastically by sunset.

We’re overall mostly cloudy for our Saturday night with a very cold low of 31 and winds out of the northwest. Spotty showers linger in the mountains Saturday night, changing to spotty snowfall at the tops of the Smokies.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday with improving conditions. Expect a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon, but that sunshine won’t help us much. The front the blew threw leaves us only in the mid 40s for the afternoon.

It’s a bone chilling night once again on Sunday night with clear skies we’re in the upper 20s to start Monday.

Overall, Monday is a mix of sun and clouds and warmer as we approach 50 for the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re also watching for on and off rain Tuesday, changing to some spotty snowfall Wednesday in the higher elevations.

