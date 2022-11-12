No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lights will be back on at Neyland Stadium this Saturday as No. 5 Tennessee hopes to rebound after their first season loss against No. 1 Georgia.

Going into the matchup, Tennessee is 8-1, and unranked Missouri is 4-5.

Tennessee’s loss put them on the outside looking in for the College Football Poll at No. 5. However, if the Vols can secure three more wins in the regular season, the team might be able to secure a spot in the playoff games.

Kick-off time is set for noon this Saturday, and the game will air on WVLT.

