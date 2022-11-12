No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game

The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri.
The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lights will be back on at Neyland Stadium this Saturday as No. 5 Tennessee hopes to rebound after their first season loss against No. 1 Georgia.

Going into the matchup, Tennessee is 8-1, and unranked Missouri is 4-5.

Tennessee’s loss put them on the outside looking in for the College Football Poll at No. 5. However, if the Vols can secure three more wins in the regular season, the team might be able to secure a spot in the playoff games.

Kick-off time is set for noon this Saturday, and the game will air on WVLT.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood offering free season passes for some students
Coy Hill High Proof flew off the shelves in just a few hours, following very hot weather at the...
Jack Daniels releases ‘hot’ bottle after what they call extreme weather
Field View
How you can help UT break a world record
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’

Latest News

East Tennessee high school football season is officially underway. Varsity All Access is...
HIGHLIGHTS: second round of TSSAA state football playoffs
Central vs Daniel Boone
Central vs Daniel Boone
Farragut vs Science Hill
Farragut vs Science Hill
Davidson Academy vs Webb
Davidson Academy vs Webb