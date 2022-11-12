Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Officials in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio officials say a nursing home resident has died after she went missing from a facility.

WOIO reports the 82-year-old was found dead on Tuesday when staff located her body outside of the facility. Officials said the woman was missing for two days before her body was discovered.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Joan Meredith went missing after last being seen on Nov. 6. at the Merriman Nursing Home in Akron.

On Tuesday, staff had reportedly contacted Meredith’s family to see when she would return.

The medical examiner said that the nursing home staff had presumed the woman had taken a leave of absence from the facility with family.

However, after the team learned that was not the case, the medical examiner said staff began searching the premises for Meredith.

Staff located the 82-year-old’s body in a wooded area behind the facility, according to the medical examiner.

The examiner said Meredith died of hypothermia with her death ruled accidental. According to officials, she had a history of dementia.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Coy Hill High Proof flew off the shelves in just a few hours, following very hot weather at the...
Jack Daniels releases ‘hot’ bottle after what they call extreme weather
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Jerry Sears
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee

Latest News

A Loudon County farmer is hoping to raise money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
East Tennessee farmer using tractor to raise money for a good cause.
There was a bomb threat made at a school in White Pine, according to officials with the White...
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting
Akron nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
Nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
Tate Williams, 10-years-old, meets the UT football team on Thursday.
Dreams come true for 10-year-old UT fan with chronic illnesses