Passenger with box cutter forces flight to make emergency landing

ATLANTA (WXIX/Gray News) - A Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati en route to Tampa made an emergency landing in Atlanta after a passenger was discovered to have a box cutter on board.

Flight 1761 was diverted to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a disturbance was reported involving a passenger with a box cutter on board, according to Patricia Mancha, a TSA spokesperson at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

WXIX reported that it is unclear what kind of disturbance occurred.

“The aircraft landed safely in Atlanta and the passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement,” Frontier said in a statement.

Frontier Airlines said no injuries were reported.

The passengers were able to get off the aircraft and were provided overnight hotel accommodations in Atlanta.

Frontier Airlines said a new flight was scheduled for Saturday morning to take passengers from Atlanta to Tampa.

TSA at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport released a statement about the incident, stating the US Attorney’s Office is investigating it.

The TSA also reported they are conducting an internal review and are looking over security footage and reviewing airport security checkpoint processes and operations.

WXIX reached out to the FBI and has not heard back about their involvement at this time.

