Sunshine returns for a cold Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few lingering patches of rain could end with a few snow showers for the highest elevations. Not a lot to worry about, but the cold air coming in behind this cold front is something you’ll notice on Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunday brings more sunshine by the afternoon, but we’ll also be dealing with the colder temperatures. We’re going to struggle to get out of the low 40s for the afternoon.

Highs on Sunday will be near 44 in Knoxville to 39 in Crossville. Definitely any outside plans come with a sweater and jacket.

Sunday evening we’ll keep mostly clear skies and that’ll allow us to cool drastically as we move into Monday morning. Monday we’ll wake up with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll start the new work week clear and cold. Temperatures will be slow to rebound, but we do get into the upper 40s to near 50 for the afternoon. This is far from our normal high of 61 this time of year.

Clouds increase overnight Monday into Tuesday and on Tuesday we’ll have our next batch of showers that’ll have arrived. Expect another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain.

After that we clear things out and turn back cold with overnight lows near 30 and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

