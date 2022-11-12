Transitioning to Rocky Top: Veterans supported from field to classrooms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2018, when Thomas Cruise began working at the Veterans Success Center, the University of Tennessee had 492 veterans enrolled on campus. In 2022, that number has risen to 612 students that are veterans with the help of Cruise.

On Oct. 28, Cruise was named a 2022 Veterans Champion of the Year in Higher Education for his role in making a big life decision a painless transition for veterans.

“It’s the sense of belonging, the sense of feeling like they have a place here on campus. They’re sitting in class with 18 and 19-year-old students, and the average age of our students are 28 and 29 years old,” Cruise said.

Ken Carlucci has Cruise to thank as he is working on his Master’s in Geology at UT. Carlucci enlisted in the Army in 2003 and served two tours in Iraq before spending time in the National Guard and eventually becoming a police officer.

“Between that and the military, I was like, ‘I don’t want to be in this area anymore,’” said Carlucci.

Looking for a change of scenery, he sought out the University of Tennessee and was met with the open arms of Cruise who helped him along the way.

“I’ve been very healthy since I’ve been here it’s been a fantastic transition for me. It’s been huge for myself and for my family,” said Carlucci.

The Veterans Success Center has a designated lounge for veterans as well as a specific orientation for veterans when a student enrolls.

“They look to their left, look to their right and go, ‘You’re a veteran, too. You’re a veteran, too. Everybody’s got their own story, but when it comes down to it, they’re going through the same thing I am,” said Cruise.

The university also has a specific advisor that is dedicated to veterans when they enroll and continue their classes.

