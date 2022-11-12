‘True Volunteer’: Smokey X cheers on Vols in last home game before retirement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey X cheered on the Tennessee Volunteers at his last home game inside Neyland Stadium Sunday after nearly a decade serving as the University of Tennessee’s mascot.

Smokey X, a beloved Bluetick Coonhound, was born on Feb. 21, 2012, and made his first debut in the 2013 football season. Since, he has become a staple for the Vol nation, bringing smiles and joy to all those he met.

Throughout his career, he has seen the highs and lows of the Volunteers, but he always showed up to support the team. A UT spokesperson said Smokey X was a true Volunteer.

“Smokey X has been a true Volunteer, leading the way and bringing joy to everyone who meets him,” University officials said.

According to Tennessee Athletics, his favorite hobbies include running through the “T” and running the end zones after each Tennessee touchdown.

However, when off the field, he is either on Rocky Top with the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity brothers or a typical family pet with his owners in North Knoxville.

That’s where he will spend more time, in full retirement mode, after this season.

Smokey XI is in training and awaiting his day to take the job over. To make sure he’s comfortable, Smokey X is handing down a gift, the infamous orange blanket that keeps him warm on the sidelines at Neyland Stadium.

The blanket has been a favorite for the pup and was initially passed down from Smokey IX.

Happy retirement, Smoky X! Here’s more of what the good boy’s life is like off the field.

