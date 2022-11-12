Veteran wins free dental implants from Graf Dental Surgery

Graf Dental Surgery in Wheelersburg has chosen to give one veteran a personalized, lifelong...
Graf Dental Surgery in Wheelersburg has chosen to give one veteran a personalized, lifelong smile through dental implants -- free of charge.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To help give back to the men and women who fought for our country, Graf Dental Surgery in Wheelersburg has chosen to give one veteran a personalized, lifelong smile through dental implants.

“We just want to be able to show our appreciation to them because they deserve it and there are a lot of veterans who are struggling,” Dr. Thomas Graf said.

The surgery is a full Mouth Rehabilitation, or All-on-X procedure, valued up to $50,000, free of charge.

Taylor served numerous years in Vietnam, fighting in multiple battles. He was later diagnosed with PTSD and struggles with his oral health -- in the submission letter from his wife, she says Taylor’s teeth are just falling out.

“I would just like to be able to smile like I did about five or ten years ago ... it would just make things a whole lot better for me,” Taylor said.

After finding out he won the procedure, Taylor beamed with joy.

“Thank you so much; I can’t thank you enough,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
Field View
How you can help UT break a world record
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
Dollywood offering free season passes for some students

Latest News

If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Sunshine warms us a little for Monday afternoon
A little warmer for Monday, rain chances returning for Tuesday
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
SEC Nation to travel to Columbia for Tennessee-South Carolina game
Cold but sunny day
Sunshine returns Sunday with very cold air