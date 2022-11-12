VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene

A man is dead after being shot and killed by police this morning in Madison.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Sharon Danquah
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.

Police released bodycam footage of the incident which has been edited for content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The video has been edited for content that may be disturbing to some viewers. (Video courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

The footage shows the man approaching the scene with his hands in his pockets, and entering the lot by pulling the crime scene tape over his body. He can be seen aiming and firing a gun at officers.

Police are seen shooting at the man, killing him. The deceased has yet to be identified.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are working to identify the circumstances that led to the shooting.

It was a chaotic scene Theeda Murphy said she heard from her home just feet away from the shooting.

“I was in bed sleeping and I heard gun shots and earlier I heard people arguing,” Murphy said.

She said that is something she is used to and normally calls 911 if she hears someone was hurt.

“After I heard the shots, I went back to sleep and then when I got up in the morning, probably around 8:30, I looked out my window and saw the crime scene. That’s how I knew something really bad had happened,” Murphy said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. opening up an investigation with Metro and State officials.

“I think most people know that if you approach the police like that, there going to end up dead,” Murphy said. “Most people know that, so I don’t know what to think.”

After watching the released body and dash camera video, Murphy said she was shocked, speechless and scared for her safety.

“I’m still trying to process this,” Murphy said. “What did I just see and what just happened around here? What does that mean for me as I’m trying to walk my dog or go to the store, being out in my front yard? What does that mean?”

It’s an escalated situation that is leaving neighbors like Murphy with a long list of questions.

This is a developing story.

