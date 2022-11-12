Zoo makes history with rare birth of Asian elephant twins

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins. (Source: Rosamond Gifford Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE N.Y. (CNN) - A zoo in New York made history with its two new additions.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse welcomed male Asian elephant twins on Oct. 24.

The first calf was delivered at 2 a.m., weighing in at 220 pounds. The second one was born 10 hours later at 237 pounds.

Both mom and babies are doing well.

The zoo says twins make up less than 1% of elephant births worldwide.

Until these two, there haven’t been any successful twin births in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood offering free season passes for some students
Field View
How you can help UT break a world record
Coy Hill High Proof flew off the shelves in just a few hours, following very hot weather at the...
Jack Daniels releases ‘hot’ bottle after what they call extreme weather
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’

Latest News

Neyland Stadium
LIVE THREAD: Tigers add late FG, trail Vols 28-17 at the half
The holiday season begins as the Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City. (WCBS)
Holiday arrival: Rockefeller tree ushers in Christmas season
The holiday season begins as the Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City. (WCBS)
NO SOUND: Christmas trees arrives at Rockefeller
A couple in North Dakota says even a blizzard is not going to stop them from having their...
Couple’s wedding plans continue despite blizzard
An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end