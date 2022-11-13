Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler

The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.

Michael Bowden (left) and Eric Short (right)
Michael Bowden (left) and Eric Short (right)(Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)

Short was last seen wearing gray coveralls and Michael Bowden could possibly be wearing brown coveralls, both have several tattoos.

If you see either of these inmates you are encouraged to contact your local crime stoppers at 256-350-4613 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office at 931-433-9821.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
Field View
How you can help UT break a world record
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
Dollywood offering free season passes for some students

Latest News

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
SEC Nation to travel to Columbia for Tennessee-South Carolina game
Cold but sunny day
Sunshine returns Sunday with very cold air
Vols turn back the Tigers, 66-24
Vols turn back the Tigers, 66-24
On Sunday, Friends of the Smokies, an official nonprofit partner of Great Smoky Mountains...
Friends of the Smokies holds Cades Cove Loop Lope 5K, 10-mile race