A little warmer for Monday, rain chances returning for Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our below average temperatures are here to stay as we’ll continue to remain on the colder side for the week ahead. Clouds are clearing a little for Monday and giving us some sunshine before rain returns with the next cold front on Tuesday, once the front passes another shot of colder air and some mountain snow arrives for the middle of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Make sure to have the coat if you plan on being outside late tonight as temperatures will continue to fall into Monday morning. Clouds will begin to clear as well giving us a mostly clear to partly cloudy start for Monday morning. Make sure to bundle up heading out as we start off in the middle to upper 20s before sunshine helps to warm us a bit for the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase for the afternoon as we await the next cold front.

Outdoor plans for Monday look to be okay, other than the cooler temperatures as highs are in the lower 50s, which will be one of the warmer days over the next 8-days. Clouds slowly build through the second half of the day as we see moisture returning ahead of the next cold front that is moving in for Thursday. Colder air will still be locked in for Tuesday and that could help provide some mountain snow.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain will be off and on throughout the day with much of the region picking up a quarter to half inch with a few localized amounts a little higher. On the back side of the system cold air rushes in with north-west flow and that could help spark some mountain snow heading into Wednesday. For the rest of us sunshine returns with some clouds mixing in as temperatures drop into the middle 40s with morning starting below freezing.

Keep the Winter clothes around as the colder weather looks to stick around through the end of the week and into next weekend.

A dry start to the week, before rain returns Tuesday (WVLT)

