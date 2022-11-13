SEC Nation to travel to Columbia for Tennessee-South Carolina game

The game will air on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from near and far are tuning in to watch the Tennessee Volunteers football team this season.

Among those, the SEC Nation crew will be heading to Columbia to watch the Tennessee-South Carolina game on Saturday, Nov. 19. The pregame show will air at 10:00 a.m., but location details were not announced.

The visit is the third Tennessee game SEC Nation has traveled to this year, including Alabama and Georgia, which were both highly anticipated.

As of Sunday, the Vols were 9-1 for the season and ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff poll and the Associated Press college football poll.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are 6-4 in the season and unranked.

The game will air on ESPN at 7:00 p.m.

