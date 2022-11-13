Shelters prepare for increase in occupants as temperatures drop in the Tennessee Valley

Downtown Rescue Mission is still welcoming people in, but they have lost a big part of their income from the thrift store closures.(WAFF)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”Typically in my experience in the past couple of years, we’ll probably be in the 120 to 130 [person] range running off and I think I’ve seen it as high as almost 140 in the past before.”

Temperatures are going down across the Tennessee Valley. That means the number of people looking for one of these warm beds is going up .

“They’re allowed to reside with us as much as they need to. We also offer laundry services for those who do need access to obviously their clothes being washed.”

That’s Morgan Fox, with the Downtown Rescue Mission. Fox says appropriate clothing -- along with toiletries -- are their biggest needs. He says they rely on donations to keep people in need warm.

“We are asking for, obviously, clothes that match this kind of year. As you can imagine guys come in with virtually nothing at times looking for something. And we want to be able to provide for them the access to clothes they would want.”

The staff also provides up to 3 meals a day for everyone, as long as you meet a few requirements. You’ll need to be at least 18 years old, have an ID, and have no more than 25 pounds worth of personal items with you.

“We want to make sure that people understand that when they donate to us, we’re trying to be good stewards to the things that they provide so we can in turn turn around and help our clients get off the streets and into more success, whatever that looks like to them.”

