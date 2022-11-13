Sunshine returns Sunday with very cold air

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine returns this afternoon with very cold air. The cold temperatures continue for the rest of the week with another shot of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting the day with a few clouds and some mountaintop showers. A few flurries are possible in those higher elevations as well. Most of us are starting out in the lower 30s, but those along the Plateau and in Southeastern Kentucky are in the mid to upper 20s this morning. Highs are expected to get to 44 in Knoxville but near 39 in Crossville. Bundle up!

The clear skies overnight allow us to drop to 28 degrees by Monday morning. We’ll see a few more high clouds Monday with a high of 52 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds increase overnight Monday into Tuesday as showers increase overnight into Tuesday morning. On and off light showers are expected throughout the day on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. A few spotty snow showers are possible in those higher elevations Wednesday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we will continue to see highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s. Overall we look to end the week with mostly sunny skies with some clouds arriving this weekend.

Sunday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.