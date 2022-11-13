Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game

Last week, the Tennessee Volunteers were No. 5.
WVLT Sunday Morning News at 7:00
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a rebound win after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee demonstrated a record-setting performance, defeating Missouri 66-24 inside Neyland Stadium for the last home game of the season Saturday.

In the game, Tennessee set a new school record with 724 yards of offense in a single game, surpassing 718.

As of Sunday, the Vols remained No. 5 in the Associated Press college football poll. This comes after the team dropped three spots last week following their stumble against Georgia.

Tennessee has made significant progress in the last couple of months after not being ranked in the Top 25 poll before the season started, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position.

The College Football Playoff poll will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tennessee was first in the poll two weeks ago, but that changed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, when they dropped to No. 5.

However, the Vols have huge victories on their resume, such as Alabama and LSU, so they should stay in the conversation as other conference races are sorted, according to AP.

The team is now 9-1 ahead of an away battle against unranked South Carolina, which is set to take place at 7:00 p.m. in Columbia. It will be aired on ESPN.

View the complete list here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
Field View
How you can help UT break a world record
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
Dollywood offering free season passes for some students

Latest News

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
SEC Nation to travel to Columbia for Tennessee-South Carolina game
Cold but sunny day
Sunshine returns Sunday with very cold air
Vols turn back the Tigers, 66-24
Vols turn back the Tigers, 66-24
On Sunday, Friends of the Smokies, an official nonprofit partner of Great Smoky Mountains...
Friends of the Smokies holds Cades Cove Loop Lope 5K, 10-mile race