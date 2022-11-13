UT student reunites with family during final home game of the season

Alexandra Gooden, a freshman at the University of Tennessee, reunited with her family from Indianapolis outside Neyland Stadium.
By Richard Mason
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandra Gooden is a freshman at the University of Tennessee majoring in business. On Saturday, during the final UT home game of the football season, she reunited with her family from Indianapolis.

The family reunion was to celebrate her birthday.

“My family, my aunt and then a couple of family friends all drove down from Indianapolis last night. It was so awesome. I am so happy to see everybody,” Alexandra Gooden said.

Her family gathered outside Neyland Stadium under a tailgate tent as they watched the Volunteers play against the Missouri Tigers.

Alicia Gooden, her mother, said the trip took six hours, and she had to coordinate with other family members and friends.

“Getting our best friends together, our family together, we have 21 people total and stay at the Hyatt place and making a whole weekend out of it, rain or shine,” Alicia Gooden said.

It was a celebration that Alexandra Gooden said she will never forget.

“Everyone being here, and all the orange and tailgating is just so fun,” Alexandra Gooden said.

