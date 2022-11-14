1 in critical condition, dog unaccounted for following Knox Co. fire

The fire happened Monday afternoon.
The fire happened Monday afternoon near the Union County line.
The fire happened Monday afternoon near the Union County line.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is in critical condition after a fire near the Union County line Monday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Firefighters responded to the 9100 block of Copper Valley Road around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Once on the scene, the home had been fully engulfed by flames, officials said.

Two people were outside the home, so while some first responders began treatment, other crews began battling the fire, a release stated. Although officials worked hard, they said the home was a total loss.

One person was taken to the trauma center in what appeared to be a critical condition, and the other person was transported for evaluation. In addition, officials said one dog was unaccounted for after the fire.

