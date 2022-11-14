11-year-old shot and killed by sibling while mother was at work, police say

The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, in their Ives...
The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, in their Ives Estates apartment.(WPLG via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IVES ESTATES, Fla. (CNN) – Authorities in South Florida are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy Thursday evening.

Early indications show the child was accidentally shot by a 13-year-old sibling.

The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, in their Ives Estates apartment.

There was no adult supervision because the child’s mother, a Miami-Dade corrections officer, was at work at the time.

Miami-Dade police say the shooting appears to be accidental and do not expect to file charges.

Police encourage gun owners with children to make sure their firearms are properly stored.

