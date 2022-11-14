Multiple students, driver taken to hospital after school bus crash; 3 airlifted

The bus crashed Monday morning on Route 40 east of Salyersville.
3 airlifted from scene of Magoffin County school bus crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning.

The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.

According to school officials, Bus 2030 was traveling toward Salyersville when it dropped off the pavement and into the ditch, then reentered the roadway. They say the driver appears to have overcorrected, crossing both lanes and over the embankment, striking and cutting a utility pole in half.

The bus landed on its passenger side facing Johnson County.

School officials say the driver was ejected and partially pinned under the bus.

School officials say at least 18 students and the driver were on the bus. Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman says all the students and the driver were taken from the scene to area hospitals.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time, but we’re told at least three people, the driver and two students, were taken from the scene by helicopter.

Judge-Executive Wireman says a press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. ET about the bus crash. We’ll stream that live above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

