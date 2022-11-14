4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus

By KMVT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT) - Police are actively investigating after four people were found dead in a home about a mile from the University of Idaho campus.

The Moscow Police Department reported that officers received a call around 11:58 a.m. Sunday about an unconscious person at a home on King Road. When police arrived on scene, they found four people dead inside in what have been referred to as homicides.

The university confirmed the victims were all students living off-campus. Their identities have not been released, KMVT reports.

Police are actively investigating the incident. They are asking for any individuals who may have information to call them.

Police say there’s no active threat to the student community. A shelter-in-place order from the university has been lifted, but the campus encourages students to stay vigilant.

Out of respect, university officials canceled all classes, online and in-person, statewide for Monday, but the campus will remain open. Classes will resume Tuesday.

