Blount County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s help with its senior outreach program.
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials posted to Facebook on Monday searching for volunteers for its senior outreach program.
The volunteers would check on the elderly in Blount County.
Volunteers are required to graduate from a training program, must be over 21 and have a valid driver’s license and proof of car insurance.
Anyone interested may contact the Senior Outreach Coordinator Pam Speed at (865) 323-5096 or email Pspeed@bcso.com.
