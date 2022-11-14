‘Career criminal’ sentenced to 24 years

Jones, whose criminal history reportedly began in the 1980s, pled guilty in court to several charges.
David Ronald Jones, 52
David Ronald Jones, 52(DA Charme Allen's Office)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in District Attorney General Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit helped convict David Ronald Jones, 52, Monday.

Jones, whose criminal history reportedly began in the 1980s, pled guilty in court to four counts of auto burglary, one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, escape, assault and theft, according to a release from Allen’s office.

The man reportedly broke into cars in the Market Square and State Street garages in Knoxville between December 2020 and March 2021 and stole several items.

Knoxville Police Department officers also reportedly had to re-apprehend Jones when he tried to escape a courtroom.

“Repeat offenders who have spent their entire adult lives committing crimes should expect to receive lengthy prison sentences,” said Allen.

Jones had nine prior convictions dating back to the 1980s, Allen’s release said.

