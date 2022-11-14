Clinton Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer

The K-9 officer logged over 3,500 hours of training and deployments.
K-9 Bronco
K-9 Bronco(CPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Clinton Police Department announced Monday that one of its K-9 officers had died.

K-9 Officer Bronco was with the department from 2013 to 2022, patrolling the city with his partner Sergeant Matt Howell. He was a dual-certified tracking and drug detection dog, according to officials.

A spokesperson highlighted his career, saying K-9 Bronco had multiple criminal apprehensions, found countless items of evidence, participated in criminal search warrants and logged over 3,500 hours of training and deployments.

“CPD is forever indebted to him,” a spokesperson said. “Rest easy, Bronco. We’ll take it from here.”

The Clinton Police Department is mourning the death of K9 Officer Bronco. Bronco patrolled the Clinton streets from...

Posted by Clinton Police Department on Monday, November 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos

Latest News

David Ronald Jones, 52
‘Career criminal’ sentenced to 24 years
Juan Andres Pascual, 21.
Knoxville man arrested for rape of a child
The Vols walk off the field.
Tennessee-Vanderbilt game time set
More rain arrives Tuesday
Staying chilly today with another shot of rain arriving Tuesday