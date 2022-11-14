Clinton Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Clinton Police Department announced Monday that one of its K-9 officers had died.

K-9 Officer Bronco was with the department from 2013 to 2022, patrolling the city with his partner Sergeant Matt Howell. He was a dual-certified tracking and drug detection dog, according to officials.

A spokesperson highlighted his career, saying K-9 Bronco had multiple criminal apprehensions, found countless items of evidence, participated in criminal search warrants and logged over 3,500 hours of training and deployments.

“CPD is forever indebted to him,” a spokesperson said. “Rest easy, Bronco. We’ll take it from here.”

