A cold and rainy Tuesday ahead, with more sunshine for the end of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re off to a dry start to the week, but rain chances are quickly returning starting late tonight and lasting through the day on Tuesday. Colder temperatures are remaining in the forecast as well and coupling that with the rain it will be a day you want to stay indoors and stay warm. Below average temperatures remain in the forecast for the rest of the week as sunshine slowly returns.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are going to build as we head into the overnight and that will prevent us from getting as cold for Tuesday morning with lows actually occurring before midnight in the middle 30s and by sunrise we are looking at upper 30s to near 40. At the same time rain will be pushing in from the south and west and with the colder temperatures at the mountain tops some light snow or freezing rain will be possible before transitioning to all rain.

Rain and colder temperatures are the theme for Tuesday (WVLT)

For the rest of us it will be a cold and miserable rain as temperatures struggle to climb for the afternoon as highs are only in the middle 40s. Rain will be on the lighter side for the most part, but some heavier pockets are possible with most locations looking at half an inch with higher amounts towards the mountains. Rain begins to clear late tomorrow and that will transition to a few mountain snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Keep the Winter gear nearby as temperatures remain some 10-20 degrees below average with lower to middle 40s to round out the work week. Sunshine will be returning and that will give us a warmer feel during the afternoons. Rain chances will stay low as we turn back to a drier weather pattern for next weekend.

Here’s the latest in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

A rainy and cold Tuesday ahead (WVLT)

