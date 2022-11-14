Deaf student joins high school’s marching band drumline

Michael Gouin is the first deaf student to be a part of the marching band at Woodson High School. (WJLA, MARK JONES, FCPS, KAREN BOLT, FCPS,, CNN, Mark Jones/FCPS, Karen Bolt/FCPS)
By Caroline Patricks
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) – A 17-year-old high school student in Virginia is the first deaf member of the Woodson High School’s marching band.

“They told me that they have never seen people who are deaf in a marching band,” Michael Gouin said.

But by looking at the drumline, you would never know that one student is unable to hear.

“I am deaf so I can’t hear, but I can feel it vibrating. So that’s why the bass is very loud, you can feel it vibrating, right?” Gouin explained.

He uses his cochlear implant but said it doesn’t come without its challenges.

“Every time when the battery dies, everything is all quiet. I can’t hear anything. So it’s really difficult to hear, but at least I can see the drum major,” Gouin said.

At first, the teen used an American Sign Language interpreter; now he no longer requires one for game performances.

“Being deaf doesn’t mean you can’t do anything. You can do anything - just try and see what’s going to happen. Just like I joined the marching band. I never give up. We’re just like a normal person,” Gouin said.

After high school, the teen said he hopes to attend Galludet University and also hopes to try out for the Baltimore Ravens marching band.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos

Latest News

The Vols walk off the field.
Tennessee-Vanderbilt game time set
FILE: Then-President Donald Trump is shown with his chief of staff, John Kelly.
Trump wanted to use IRS to target foes, former chief of staff says
Police charged Austin Thomas Jones in connection to the death of a woman from a heart attack...
Police: Woman dies of heart attack after man attempts to break into her home
New data predicts your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year. Here...
How to save on Thanksgiving dinner with soaring prices
Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an...
40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392 million