Fan Vote: Vols' Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman up for Biletnikoff Award

You can help the star Wide Receiver win the highest award given to Wide Receivers each year
By William Dowling
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt is up for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, the award given to the nation’s best Wide Receiver.

The speedy junior is having a breakout season for the Vols, breaking the single-season school record for most receiving touchdowns. He also had multiple touchdowns in a four game stretch, also a school record.

So far this season, Hyatt has 1,116 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Cedric Tillman also made the list from the pre-season watch list.

Dozens of other receivers are up for the award this year, you can cast your vote here

Semi-finalists will be announced on November 21, 2022. The three finalists will be announced over a week later on November 29.

The winner will be announced at the 2022 College Football Awards Show on December 8, 2022.

You can read more about the award on their website.

