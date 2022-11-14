Father of NFL player dies suddenly after being in Louisiana jail

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White during the first half of an NFL football game in...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A Louisiana sheriff’s office is investigating the death of an inmate who is the father of star NFL linebacker Devin White.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center on Thursday after complaining about severe back pain.

Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed but unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.

Thomas is the father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White, who is from Springhill, La. and went to LSU.

Thomas was brought to Natchitoches on Oct. 14 by the U.S. Marshals Service to await trial on previous federal charges.

An autopsy is being performed to verify Thomas’ official cause of death; those results are pending.

White posted Friday about his father’s death on Facebook, saying his heart was broken. He learned of his father’s passing just hours before boarding a plane with his team for Sunday’s game in Munich, Germany, ESPN reported.

“It was very hard to play. Just a lot of emotions,” he said, per ESPN. “But I tried to turn them into good emotions and just keep a great spirit. That’s the relationship we had - just all about ball, all about just going out there and being the best and just getting this thing turned around.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos

Latest News

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Mayor calls University of Idaho students’ deaths ‘senseless’
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Snow has hit Newfound Gap Road
Newfound Gap Road closed overnight due to winter weather
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday,...
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs