Four-legged veterans honored in War Dog Memorial March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday at Pellissippi State Community College, people walked their dogs at the War Dog Memorial March while raising money to build the Working Dog Heritage Museum and a war dog monument at the new French Broad Veterans Park.

Participants and family members walked their dogs on PSTCC’s 1-mile paved walking loop around a beautiful lake while learning about war dogs and the plans organizers have to honor them.

Marilyn Childress, president of the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, said dogs have saved many lives and should be honored.

“We don’t want our four-legged dogs, veterans, to be forgotten because they’ve done such a great service for our country,” Childress said.

This year the event chose Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs as its Grand Marshall. According to Mayor Jacobs, dogs help military soldiers, the police and first responders by going into life-threatening situations just so human beings don’t have to risk their lives.

“Dogs really are man’s best friend, but not only are they your friend. They’re also a lifesaver in a lot of situations,” Jacobs said.

People can learn more about the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation or donate to help build the Working Dog Heritage Museum by visiting its official website.

