Gun violence increases in Knoxville | KPD releases problem analysis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department released a problem analysis for the city’s gun violence rate Monday. The report outlined several aspects of gun violence in Knoxville and provided possible solutions.

The most significant takeaway from the report was the apparent spike in gun violence in 2020 and 2021. Knoxville saw a 56% increase in fatal and nonfatal violence from 2019 to 2020, the report said. In 2021, violence dropped 17% but retained a 29% increase compared to 2019. The trend follows other cities; the report stated that cities across the country saw an average 30% increase in homicides in 2020 compared to 2019.

Additionally, the report stated that the most highly-affected group of people affected by gun violence were Black males between the ages of 18 and 34.

“Compared to overall Knoxville population demographics, Black individuals are overrepresented among gun violence victims and suspects,” the report said.

The report also focuses heavily on “groups” related to gun violence in Knoxville. KPD personnel identified 17 active gangs or groups operating in Knoxville. Of those groups, most operated in central or North Knoxville, according to the report. The majority of gun violence incidents were connected to these groups, as outlined in the report.

In 2019, 59% of shootings involved members of a group or gang, whether that be the suspect or victim, the report said. That number rose to 60% in 2020 before falling slightly to 58% in 2021.

The report concluded with a list of recommendations from KPD on how it can address gun violence in Knoxville. KPD personnel highlighted a plan to emphasize patrols and outreach in areas where groups or gangs operate and mentioned partnering with community groups.

Additionally, the report recommended prioritizing drug enforcement and enhancing investigative resources, such as a special homicide investigation team.

