How you can help East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

An annual fundraiser will help the non-profit collect reward money for incoming tips, but there are other ways people can support.
WVLT News at 5 pm
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has closed nearly 80 cases and taken several fugitives off the street thanks to tipsters in the community.

With each good tip, money is awarded, but where does the reward money come from?

Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said the non-profit relies on donors and fundraisers.

Their biggest fundraiser of the year is an annual sporting clays tournament scheduled in May 2023.

Crime Stoppers officials are already fundraising for the tournament and asking for sponsors.

Payne said having reward money plays a big part in making a difference in the community

“People want to do the right thing no matter what, but sometimes they are afraid. Sometimes they need that little added incentive of maybe a financial reward to make that tip. So this really can make a difference,” shared Payne.

So far Crime Stoppers and tipsters have been able to help close 78 cases and take 36 fugitives off the street in East Tennessee, according to Payne.

To find out more about the Sporting Clay Tournament or how to donate to Crime Stoppers, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos

Latest News

Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
Snow has hit Newfound Gap Road
Newfound Gap Road closed overnight due to winter weather
Knoxville Greyhound Bus Station.
Greyhound Bus Stop Issues
What persimmons are showing this year
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?