How you can help East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has closed nearly 80 cases and taken several fugitives off the street thanks to tipsters in the community.

With each good tip, money is awarded, but where does the reward money come from?

Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said the non-profit relies on donors and fundraisers.

Their biggest fundraiser of the year is an annual sporting clays tournament scheduled in May 2023.

Crime Stoppers officials are already fundraising for the tournament and asking for sponsors.

Payne said having reward money plays a big part in making a difference in the community

“People want to do the right thing no matter what, but sometimes they are afraid. Sometimes they need that little added incentive of maybe a financial reward to make that tip. So this really can make a difference,” shared Payne.

So far Crime Stoppers and tipsters have been able to help close 78 cases and take 36 fugitives off the street in East Tennessee, according to Payne.

To find out more about the Sporting Clay Tournament or how to donate to Crime Stoppers, you can visit their website.

