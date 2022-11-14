Knoxville man arrested for rape of a child

Juan Andres Pascual was arrested on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Juan Andres Pascual, 21.
Juan Andres Pascual, 21.(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after getting a 12-year-old girl pregnant, according to a Knoxville Police Department report.

The victim’s mother told police that the child had gone to the doctor on Nov. 11 and learned she was pregnant, the report said.

Afterward, the report stated the child told her mother Juan Andres Pascual, 21, had raped her 16 weeks earlier.

Police said Pascual was charged with the rape of a child and transported to the Knox County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

