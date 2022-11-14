Knoxville man arrested for rape of a child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after getting a 12-year-old girl pregnant, according to a Knoxville Police Department report.

The victim’s mother told police that the child had gone to the doctor on Nov. 11 and learned she was pregnant, the report said.

Afterward, the report stated the child told her mother Juan Andres Pascual, 21, had raped her 16 weeks earlier.

Police said Pascual was charged with the rape of a child and transported to the Knox County Detention Facility.

