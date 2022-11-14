Knoxville martial arts gym offers unique style of workouts

Around 3 in 4 U.S. adults do not get enough exercise during the week, according to the CDC. National data said some of the reasons why people don’t workout include overcrowded gyms and lack of time.
By Jared Austin
Nov. 14, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 3 in 4 U.S. adults do not get enough exercise during the week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National data said some of the reasons why people don’t workout include overcrowded gyms and lack of time.

The Knoxville Martial Arts Academy in south Knoxville has several different classes and personal training options to keep class sizes low. Some of the classes include Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, kickboxing, MMA, group fitness and personal training.

“If you really want to try something, just take the first step forward. We always say your white belt is your hardest one to earn because you’ve got to show up that first day and sometimes that’s the hardest so if it’s something you’re a little interested in, just try it,” Taylor Turner, co-owner of KMAA, said.

The facility also has several different clients of all age groups, which includes kids classes, to make it more appealing for everyone to do.

”The way you feel your body be functional in the type of training that you do, you just feel stronger and faster and all of that other stuff. That’s a really nice benefit you get from it all,” Turner said.

The facility is open Monday through Saturday. They’re open each of those days from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. They reopen at 4 p.m. and close around 9 p.m.

