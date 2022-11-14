Newfound Gap Road closed overnight due to winter weather

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Newfound Gap Road will be closed on Monday night in preparation for upcoming winter weather.

US 441 will be closed between Gatlinburg, TN, and Cherokee, NC, starting at 7 p.m. Those visiting the area should seek alternative routes.

Weather and road conditions can vary greatly at different elevations. Stay up to date with the First Alert Weather Team.

Newfound Gap Road us 441, between Gatlinburg TN and Cherokee NC will Temporarily close tonight at 7pm due to pending winter weather. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) November 14, 2022

