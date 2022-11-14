Newfound Gap Road closed overnight due to winter weather
Some roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed overnight to prepare for upcoming winter weather.
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Newfound Gap Road will be closed on Monday night in preparation for upcoming winter weather.
US 441 will be closed between Gatlinburg, TN, and Cherokee, NC, starting at 7 p.m. Those visiting the area should seek alternative routes.
Weather and road conditions can vary greatly at different elevations. Stay up to date with the First Alert Weather Team.
