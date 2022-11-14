No. 11 Vols stunned by Colorado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee men’s basketball team fell in a surprising upset on Sunday against Colorado, 78-66.

The second half was the nail in the coffin for the Vols, giving up 46 points to the Buffaloes. The Vols struggled to compete at the defensive end of the floor.

Not much success at the other end of the court as well with Tennessee shooting just 23% for the game.

On the other hand, Colorado hit 53% from the floor.

Despite the lack of success in shooting, some Basketvols significantly contributed to Tennessee’s points. Tyreke Key and Josiah-Jordan James lead in points scored for the team with 15.

James shot most of the three-pointers while Key did most of his damage from the foul line.

Olivier Nkamhoua snagged a team-high ten rebounds, scoring in the double-digits for the fourth time in his career. Santiago Vescovi also scored double-digits with 11 points and a career-best five steals.

In a postgame conference, coach Rick Barnes said Zakai Ziegler will “not start” as it hasn’t worked with him in the starting role.

The Vols are back in action on Wednesday when they will host Florida Gulf Coast.

