No. 11 Vols stunned by Colorado

The Buffaloes defeated the Basketvols after a powerful second-half.
The basketvols warming up before they face off against the Colorado Buffaloes.
The basketvols warming up before they face off against the Colorado Buffaloes.(WVLT Sports)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee men’s basketball team fell in a surprising upset on Sunday against Colorado, 78-66.

The second half was the nail in the coffin for the Vols, giving up 46 points to the Buffaloes. The Vols struggled to compete at the defensive end of the floor.

Not much success at the other end of the court as well with Tennessee shooting just 23% for the game.

On the other hand, Colorado hit 53% from the floor.

Despite the lack of success in shooting, some Basketvols significantly contributed to Tennessee’s points. Tyreke Key and Josiah-Jordan James lead in points scored for the team with 15.

James shot most of the three-pointers while Key did most of his damage from the foul line.

Olivier Nkamhoua snagged a team-high ten rebounds, scoring in the double-digits for the fourth time in his career. Santiago Vescovi also scored double-digits with 11 points and a career-best five steals.

In a postgame conference, coach Rick Barnes said Zakai Ziegler will “not start” as it hasn’t worked with him in the starting role.

The Vols are back in action on Wednesday when they will host Florida Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
Field View
How you can help UT break a world record
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
Dollywood offering free season passes for some students

Latest News

Vols turn back the Tigers, 66-24
Vols turn back the Tigers, 66-24
‘True Volunteer’: Smokey X cheers on Vols in last home game before retirement
Family reunion at UT
UT student reunites with family during final home game of the season
Neyland Stadium
Record setting performance sends Vols to 9-1 on the season