November cleanup events offered throughout Tennessee

The University of Tennessee is teaming up with the department’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign for a cleanup event Tuesday morning.
University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to participate in cleanup events throughout the state this month.

So far more than eight tons (7.2 metric tons) of trash has been collected in the department’s No Trash November initiative.

The University of Tennessee is teaming up with the department’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign for a cleanup event Tuesday morning. Participants will meet at the Torchbearer statue on the Knoxville campus where they will receive cleanup supplies and safety instruction.

“The natural beauty throughout the state of Tennessee and our campus is incredible. It is something that our alumni, fans and students should, and do, take great pride in,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “It’s a priority for us to do our part in keeping our community clean.”

The department said last year’s inaugural campaign included more than 1,000 volunteers who collected more than 23 tons (20.9 metric tons) of litter from the state’s roadways.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos

Latest News

K-9 Freek
‘Rest easy’ | Retired Pigeon Forge K-9 officer dies
Second Harvest of East Tennessee food bank's cooler
Publix donates $175K, produce to Second Harvest Food Bank
KMAA offers several different kickboxing and MMA classes for people of all ages
Knoxville martial arts gym offers unique style of workouts
KMAA classes
KMAA 7:30 Live