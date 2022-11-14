Publix donates $175K, produce to Second Harvest Food Bank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Supermarket Publix donated $175,000 and 500,000 pounds of produce to the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee Monday. The money and produce will go towards establishing a mobile food pantry.

“Without partners like Publix, food banking would be completely different. We are so incredibly grateful for Publix’s support not only for its monetary donation but also for the donated produce,” said Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest. “Fresh produce can be hard to come by for families that are making every dollar stretch, and these donations have made enormous impacts for East Tennesseans facing food insecurity - many for the first time in their lives.”

Second Harvest supplies food to more than 200,000 people facing food insecurity in East Tennessee.

“So many of our neighbors struggle with accessing nutritious food, but with this donation to purchase a mobile food pantry and donating fresh produce, we hope to change that,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We are proud to continue our commitment of providing hope through nourishment for people in our communities.”

The mobile pantry is aimed at providing help to the more rural communities in the area where brick-and-mortar food banks are scarce.

