‘Rest easy’ | Retired Pigeon Forge K-9 officer dies

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 officers.

K-9 Freek retired in 2021 after spending nine years with Sergeant Atchley of the department. Once he retired, he spent his days as a member of his partner’s family.

The K-9 officer passed away on the morning of Nov. 3, according to officials. Sergeant Atchley thanked the community for letting his serve with the K-9 for nearly a decade.

“Freek will never be forgotten for his dedication to this department and his family,” a police department spokesperson said. “Rest easy Freek, we have it from here.”

