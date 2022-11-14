Singer Lizzo announces Knoxville stop on tour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lizzo will perform in Knoxville next year with special guest Latto for the second North American leg of her successful 2022 tour!

The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist announced Monday that her Special 2our kicks off Friday, Apr. 21, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

“Coming off her Emmy Award win for Outstanding Competition Program and her VMAs Video for Good Award for About Damn Time,’ she will be performing in 17 cities across North America next year,” an announcement stated. “Her most recent album, Special peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart, hailed by Rolling Stone as ‘the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade.’”

The tour’s second leg includes 17 stops through many cities before ending on June 2, 2023.

American Express cardholders can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10:00 p.m. The general public can grab the tickets starting Friday, Nov. 18, at 10:00 a.m.

Learn more on Ticket Master.

Lizzo announces more concert stops including one in Omaha on May 19. (Lizzomusic.com)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.