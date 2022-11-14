Staying chilly today with another shot of rain arriving Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are slightly warmer today, but it is still going to be a chilly day! Clouds and rain arrive overnight and continue on and off throughout the day Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out in the mid to upper 20s this morning, but feeling even colder than that! It’s feeling like the lower 20s in some spots. Along the Plateau it feels like the upper teens this morning!

High clouds are expected throughout the day with a high near 50 degrees this afternoon. More clouds arrive tonight with rain as our next system arrives.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected throughout the day on Tuesday. It could be rainy at times with an 80% coverage. Overall we will get about a quarter of an inch to an isolated half an inch of rain Tuesday.

Future rainfall through Tuesday (WVLT)

A few spotty showers linger overnight Tuesday into Wednesday which could turn into spotty snow in those higher elevations. Most of that snow falls along the mountain tops and up towards southeastern Kentucky.

We cool back down into the lower 40s Thursday with a few clouds.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we will continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 40s heading into the weekend.

Monday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

