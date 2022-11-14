Tennessee-Vanderbilt game time set

The in-state rivalry matchup will mark the last regular season game for both teams.
The Vols walk off the field.
The Vols walk off the field.(James Boofer)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee-Vanderbilt rivalry game time has been announced.

The Vols will take on the Commodores at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. Those not going to the game can catch it on SEC Network.

Tennessee is 9-1 but will face South Carolina ahead of Vanderbilt. The Commodores are 4-6 but will take on the Flordia Gators before the in-state battle.

As of writing, the Vols were No. 5 on the College Football Playoff poll and the Associated Press college football poll.

Vanderbilt is unranked; however, for the first time since October 2019, the team won an SEC football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Tennessee-Vanderbilt matchup will mark the last regular season game for both teams.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos

Latest News

More rain arrives Tuesday
Staying chilly today with another shot of rain arriving Tuesday
University of Tennessee
November cleanup events offered throughout Tennessee
K-9 Freek
‘Rest easy’ | Retired Pigeon Forge K-9 officer dies
Second Harvest of East Tennessee food bank's cooler
Publix donates $175K, produce to Second Harvest Food Bank