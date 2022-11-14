Tennessee-Vanderbilt game time set

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee-Vanderbilt rivalry game time has been announced.

The Vols will take on the Commodores at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. Those not going to the game can catch it on SEC Network.

Tennessee is 9-1 but will face South Carolina ahead of Vanderbilt. The Commodores are 4-6 but will take on the Flordia Gators before the in-state battle.

As of writing, the Vols were No. 5 on the College Football Playoff poll and the Associated Press college football poll.

Vanderbilt is unranked; however, for the first time since October 2019, the team won an SEC football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Tennessee-Vanderbilt matchup will mark the last regular season game for both teams.

