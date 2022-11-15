Another cold front brings rain on and off today, spotty snowfall tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front’s rain moves through at times today, leaving us chilly, but another dip in the temperatures ahead changes over to some snow showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, we’re starting the day around 39 degrees, after an early low. Batches of rain moved in early and a steady flow leaves us with a 100% coverage at times through the early afternoon, with only occasional pauses in the light to moderate rain. There are isolated heavier pockets streaming through, so this adds up to a range of a half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain, with isolated higher amounts.

The coverage of our area decreases this afternoon to evening, as the back edge of the rain moves in and a few showers wrap up the day. Today’s high is only 45 degrees.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy with spotty showers changing to light snow showers in the higher elevations and a few flurries are possible in the Valley, with a low of 37 degrees Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Since Wednesday stays mostly cloudy most of the day, spotty light snowfall continues to pop-up in spotty coverage. The high is only 44 degrees, with a breeze out of the west 5 to 10 mph.

We’re back to the mid to upper 20s by Thursday morning, as the sky clears. We’ll see the sunshine again Thursday, but the high is only 41 degrees

In your First Alert 8-day planner, highs persist in the 40s and nights in the 20s on into next week, just ahead of Thanksgiving.

