Cedar Bluff Elementary students keeping the school’s tradition for Fantasy of Trees

Students at Cedar Bluff Elementary are busy making Christmas ornaments for a very special tree.
WVLT News at 5 pm
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students at Cedar Bluff Elementary are busy making Christmas ornaments for a very special tree.

The ornaments are for their Fantasy of Trees entry benefitting the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

First-grade teacher Lindsey Harkleroad said she made decorations for Fantasy of Trees while in second grade at Cedar Bluff Elementary, so she’s keeping the tradition alive.

Harkleroad said it’s important for her students to know the impact these ornaments can make.

“One of the main things that we teach in one of our units is how to be a good community member, and the students these past weeks have talked about how to help others,” Harkleroad said.

“So I explained to them that it’s a great way for them to give back and create something special that can earn money for our local children’s hospital,” Harkleroad said. “So they understand the big picture of it and the importance of it and why we do it,” shared Harkleroad

Money raised for the fundraiser will provide safe treatment and transportation for young patients at Children’s Hospital.

Smith, 6, said it feels good to be helping the cause.

“It feels good because I know that it’s for Children’s Hospital, and I know how it feels to go in there because I’ve been in there before because I wasn’t breathing correctly,” said Smith.

The Fantasy of Trees opens to the public Nov. 23-27. Those interested in going to the event can find tickets and times online.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
Generic football
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
Aaron Smith
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say

Latest News

The food bank plans to feed 500 families.
Fighting hunger, feeding hope: Second Harvest giving Thanksgiving meals
Amazon Updates
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates
Spotty mountain snowfall Wednesday
Cold temperatures continue with spotty snowfall Wednesday morning
K-9 Kelly
Knox County Sheriff’s Office retired K-9 dies