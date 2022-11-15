Cedar Bluff Elementary students keeping the school’s tradition for Fantasy of Trees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students at Cedar Bluff Elementary are busy making Christmas ornaments for a very special tree.

The ornaments are for their Fantasy of Trees entry benefitting the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

First-grade teacher Lindsey Harkleroad said she made decorations for Fantasy of Trees while in second grade at Cedar Bluff Elementary, so she’s keeping the tradition alive.

Harkleroad said it’s important for her students to know the impact these ornaments can make.

“One of the main things that we teach in one of our units is how to be a good community member, and the students these past weeks have talked about how to help others,” Harkleroad said.

“So I explained to them that it’s a great way for them to give back and create something special that can earn money for our local children’s hospital,” Harkleroad said. “So they understand the big picture of it and the importance of it and why we do it,” shared Harkleroad

Money raised for the fundraiser will provide safe treatment and transportation for young patients at Children’s Hospital.

Smith, 6, said it feels good to be helping the cause.

“It feels good because I know that it’s for Children’s Hospital, and I know how it feels to go in there because I’ve been in there before because I wasn’t breathing correctly,” said Smith.

The Fantasy of Trees opens to the public Nov. 23-27. Those interested in going to the event can find tickets and times online.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.